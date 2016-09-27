Man charged with setting east Toledo house on fire

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire.

Jacob Zambrano, 22, is charged with aggravated arson. According to police, he set fire to a home on the 1400 block of Starr Avenue on Sept. 5.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. A possible motive is unknown.

Zambrano was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday.

