Man charged with setting east Toledo house on fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with setting east Toledo house on fire

Jacob Zambrano (Source: Toledo Police) Jacob Zambrano (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire. 

Jacob Zambrano, 22, is charged with aggravated arson. According to police, he set fire to a home on the 1400 block of Starr Avenue on Sept. 5. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. A possible motive is unknown.  

Zambrano was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly