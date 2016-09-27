Woman stabs man nearly a dozen times, police say - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A north Toledo woman was arrested and charged with stabbing a man inside her apartment, according to reports. 

Amiree Dawson, 22, is charged with one count of felonious assault in connection to the incident that occurred Monday at an apartment on the 3700 block of N. Erie Street. 

Toledo police say Dawson stabbed James McCall with a knife ten to twelve times. He was treated at an area hospital for severe injuries. 

It's unknown if the two knew each other and what may have led up to the attack. 

Dawson was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. She remained locked up in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written. 

