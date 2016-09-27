Woman stabs man nearly a dozen times, police say

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A north Toledo woman was arrested and charged with stabbing a man inside her apartment, according to reports.

Amiree Dawson, 22, is charged with one count of felonious assault in connection to the incident that occurred Monday at an apartment on the 3700 block of N. Erie Street.

Toledo police say Dawson stabbed James McCall with a knife ten to twelve times. He was treated at an area hospital for severe injuries.

It's unknown if the two knew each other and what may have led up to the attack.

Dawson was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. She remained locked up in the Lucas County Jail at the time this story was written.

