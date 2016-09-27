New car technology prevents theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New car technology prevents theft

Terrance Carter (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A north Toledo man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he tried to steal a man's car while he was assisting a stranded driver.  

Terrance Carter, 22, is charged with attempted theft and theft.  

According to a court affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Mathew Hanson says he was on the 1100 block of Western Avenue when he came across a stranded motorist. While he was helping that person, he says Carter got into his car and tried to start it by pressing the push button start system. 

Hanson told police that he had the key fob in his pocket, so he couldn't approach the suspect because the car would have started. 

Police arrested Carter a short time later. He was charged with stealing Hanson's credit card from the car. 

Carter was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. 

