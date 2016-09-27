New car technology prevents theft

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A north Toledo man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he tried to steal a man's car while he was assisting a stranded driver.

Terrance Carter, 22, is charged with attempted theft and theft.

According to a court affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Mathew Hanson says he was on the 1100 block of Western Avenue when he came across a stranded motorist. While he was helping that person, he says Carter got into his car and tried to start it by pressing the push button start system.

Hanson told police that he had the key fob in his pocket, so he couldn't approach the suspect because the car would have started.

Police arrested Carter a short time later. He was charged with stealing Hanson's credit card from the car.

Carter was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

