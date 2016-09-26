Mercy Health helping teens manage healthy lifestyle

As teens settle back in for another year of school, healthy lifestyle choices can be crucial to navigate their busy schedules.

Mercy Health's Adolescent Weight Management Program is a comprehensive, 6-month program for teens that meets once a week. It stresses exercise, making healthy food choices and managing stress.

Program organizers say they are teaching teens how to live for the rest of their lives.

Health educator Jenny Nelson says, "Get up, have breakfast before school. Either if they pack their lunch or buy- how to make the smart choices. How to come home after school and manage sports, after school activities, homework, and fitting in a 15 minute workout, if that's what they can do."

The program is open to any teen 13 to 18. Teens can be referred by a doctor.

There are also scholarships available for those that meet financial requirements.

