NBA legend "Magic" Johnson visits Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson visited Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center Monday to talk to local students and basketball teams from the Children's Miracle Network.

Johnson owns a food service and facilities management company used by St. Vincent's.

He says talking to kids gives him as much fulfillment as the five championships he won as a player.

"That's what I love doing," Johnson said. "That's what I'm all about. God put me here to do those types of things."

Johnson's message to the kids is the importance of hard work.

