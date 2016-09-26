Amber Alert canceled after two kids found dead in mom's car

An Amber Alert is canceled after two children are found dead.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued the Amber Alert early Monday, saying LilIiana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, were last seen in Fort Wayne about 6:20 a.m. and had been believed to be abducted by their mother, Amber Pasztor, 29.

Elkhart police said the children's bodies were found in the backseat of their mother's car Monday night.

According to police, the mother reportedly walked into the police department and told them about the children in her car. She was then arrested on two counts of murder.

Police declined to say who the children were living with when they were abducted, or why they were taken.

Copyright 2016 WTOL, WXIX and Associated Press. All rights reserved.