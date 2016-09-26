More than a dozen dogs found inside parked U-Haul

More than a dozen dogs were found inside of a U-Haul in west Toledo Monday afternoon.

It happened at Cedardale Court just after 4:45 p.m. An officer with Lucas County Canine Care and Control says a man parked the U-Haul outside a house with 16 dogs inside. A Toledo police officer says people heard the barking and called police.

WTOL 11 is told the man was already being investigated by the Humane Society. The Lucas County Canine Care and Control wrote citations for man, but it's unclear what's in those citations.

The man was able to take the dogs home Monday night. WTOL 11 is told Canine Care and Control will be following up Tuesday morning.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest developments on this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.