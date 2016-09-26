The Port Clinton lighthouse is dedicated with lighting ceremony.

Residents gathered Monday at Waterworks Park as the final touches were made for the historic Port Clinton lighthouse.

Last month, workers tediously moved the lighthouse onto its new foundation on the Lake Erie shore.

After a six decades of absence and years of restoration work, the Port Clinton lighthouse is once again functioning along the Lake Erie shore.

As hundreds turned out for the official lighting ceremony for the renovated lighthouse, the lighthouse conservancy used the time to also thank all of their volunteers and donors.

"It took the efforts of hundreds of people, literally, to get this done," said Rich Norgard, president of the Port Clinton lighthouse conservancy. "And we all got it done, and we did it as a community. It's a great day."

Modern technology means the lighthouse doesn't have to sit where it once did at the mouth of the Portage River.

The U.S. Coast Guard will classify the lighthouse as a Class 2 Private Aid to Navigation.

But the beacon serves as much more than its practical purposes for communities.

"They identify home. It's your destination, it's comfort, and it's where you want to go." said Captain Paul Arnett, with the Ninth Coast Guard District. "The port in the storm is represented by lighthouses, and they get you there. They represent that safe haven."

A 40 Watt bulb is now lit inside the specialty made replica 5th order Fresnel Lens that can beam the light 4 to 5 miles over the lake, and is expected to continue shining for generations to come.

"It's a gift to the city. And it's not just ours anymore, it's everybody's and it's a wonderful thing." said Norgard.

There will be an open house on Sunday October 8th.

