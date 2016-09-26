Race for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo draws in thousands, raises one million for breast cancer

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo saw thirteen thousand race participants between the two races.

The two day event generated about one million dollars for early detection, research, and support services for breast cancer.



That’s not counting the up to ten thousand others who came out in support.



According to Susan G Komen Northwest Ohio, 75 percent of the fund raised or about $750,000 will stay in Northwest Ohio to fund free mammograms and other support services for those seeking breast cancer treatment.



“In Northwest Ohio alone 22 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every week, and 5 women pass away every week,” Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio spokesman Desmond Strooh said.



Local organizations and hospitals like ProMedica receive gr ants from Komen to provide those free mammograms, screenings and biopsies to diagnose breast cancer.



Donna Bosch is a breast care navigator at ProMedica. She said the funds generated from Race for the Cure have allowed her to administer hundreds of breast health services to women in Northwest Ohio at no cost.



“The gr ants are very important to reach out to those areas like in the outlying rural areas where women don’t have insurance or have high deductibles so that we can provide the screening opportunities for them,” Bosch said.



ProMedica is just one health organization that receives gr ants from Komen. Several others including Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay receive similar gr ants.

Other organizations receive funds to provide support services like free meals and transportation for those receiving treatment. The other 25 percent of the money raised goes towards breast cancer research to help find a cure.



October is breast cancer awareness month where many area hospitals and health clinics will provide free mammograms for women and men who qualify, made possible through funds raised from Race for the Cure.



