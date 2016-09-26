Toledo Police works with local mall to ensure security

Millions of people around the country go to the mall every day to shop. However, because of recent tragic events, some residents have become concerned about what they should do in emergency situations at the mall.

Residents in Minnesota, Washington, and just this morning, Houston, have all seen tragic events happen in their malls, in just a little over a week.

Management at the Franklin Park mall say they do not specifically comment on their security program for the safety of mall guests.

However, the Toledo Police Department says they have a constant police presence at the mall, as well as an office there.

Off duty police officers offer extra mall security.

According to officers, the police department's community affairs department recently did active shooter training with members of mall security.

