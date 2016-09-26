Board of Elections sees an increase in voter registration before deadline

As the highly anticipated November 8th election draws closer, the Lucas County Board of Elections is busy with voter registration submissions.

Since August 1st, the board says they've seen an increase in registrations being dropped off at One Government Center.

There have been almost 19,000 registrations that have come through the office. About 13,000 of registrations were changes to registrations, while about 5,500 were new registrations.

"We have already hired and trained season workers that we're utilizing during this period," said Levera Scott, Deputy Director of the Board of Elections.

That is an indication there is a strong voter interest in the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Voters who have voted at least once in the last five years do not have to re-register to vote. However, if a person moved or changed their name, they need to update their information with their county Board of Elections.

"Most of our staff is all cross-trained to do registrations as needed," Scott said.

The deadline to register is October 11th. Early voting begins October 14th.

