A.J. Visits Toledo Speedway

TOLEDO -- A.J. was able to travel to a fund-raiser in his honor toward the end of April. Here's his mother's e-mailed update from May 6 that details that trip:

"Hello everyone! A.J. is still doing terrific! He only has to get poked for labs once a week now! Thank you God! We attended 2 hours of Toledo Speedway's 'Pounding the Pavement for A.J.' on Saturday the 30th of April - It was so AWESOME! We had a great time and A.J. won the 8track player that was one of the items raffled off! He wanted the 8track player sooooooo bad! He kept putting raffle tickets in, he said, he wanted to be the only kid in his class with an 8track player! Now he has it forever!"

"A.J. was also awarded an autographed electric guitar! All the band members that played in the show signed it - and it is an overwhelming gift, to say the least! Toledo Speedway gave A.J. a cool T-shirt and a free cheese burger! Then .... A.J. and I both got a 'Pounding the Pavement for A.J.' Sweatshirt too! It was such a touching experience! Thank You to everyone who made it possible! I am so glad A.J. got to feel like 'king' for a day!"

"Oh - I almost forgot to mention the laminated 'all-access pass' he got at the show to wear around his neck, with his picture on it and everything! He loves that thing - he tells everyone about it!"

"Talk to you all soon! Bye-ee for now! A.J. and I want to ask all of you wonderful Mothers and Mothers-to-be, and Grandmothers, and Godmothers out there to Have a Great, Relaxing Mother's Day! We love you and thank you for all you do! God's Blessing Everyone! Love, Allison and A.J."