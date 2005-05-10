A.J. Adjusting to Life in Toledo

TOLEDO -- Transplant patient A.J. Nye is settling back into his routine in Toledo. Here's his mother's e-mailed update from April 27, 2005:

"Hi Everyone! A.J. is still doing really well, and still eating like a horse! We're still just trying to get settled back into our home sweet home! We still have to plan a trip to see A.J.'s school friends and still have to plan his feast/party to welcome him home!"

"His labs continue to be 2xs a week.... and of course 10 meds 3xs a day .... then there is the homeschooling that we fit in between unpacking in order to keep on preparing for the 5th grade. We hope to make an appearance at this Saturday's fund-raiser - it's so exciting - it will be the first fund-raiser that we'll be able to attend this year! I've heard a lot of our friends and family are going also - woohoo!"

"Well, I can't really think of much else to update about on this busy Wednesday - A.J. and I want to say thanks for your continued support and encouragement - here are some pictures to help show our thanks."

"A.J. got his new nose tubey yesterday morning, The old one came out while he was sleeping. We had Papa Bill and Uncle Steve come over and help control A.J. while mom put in the new tubey. A.J. did great for the switch (as usual)!! Okay all, have a wonderful rest of the week - we're thinking of you and thankful for you! God Bless! Love, Allison and A.J."