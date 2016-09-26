Police search for suspect in GameStop robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for suspect in GameStop robbery

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for the suspect of a GameStop robbery in south Toledo. 

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the GameStop on Glendale Avenue Sunday. 

According to the police report, a white man walked into the store, showed a gun to the clerk and demanded an X-Box One and cash.

The suspect then fled with the console and an unknown amount of cash.

Police are now searching for the unidentified suspect. 

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly