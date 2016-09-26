Police search for suspect in GameStop robbery

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police say the woman threatened to shoot another woman in the face, and also threatened to shoot all the white people at Lucas County Children Services.

Police say the woman threatened to shoot another woman in the face, and also threatened to shoot all the white people at Lucas County Children Services.

Toledo police are searching for the suspect of a GameStop robbery in south Toledo.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the GameStop on Glendale Avenue Sunday.

According to the police report, a white man walked into the store, showed a gun to the clerk and demanded an X-Box One and cash.

The suspect then fled with the console and an unknown amount of cash.

Police are now searching for the unidentified suspect.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.