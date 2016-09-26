WATCH LIVE: Clinton and Trump go head-to-head in first debate

Welcome to the live blog and live stream of the first presidential debate between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The debate will be at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY and will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will run without commercial interruption. You can watch it live in the player above.

There will be six 15-minute segments and each topic will take up two of those segments.

NBC's Lester Holt is the moderator, and will open each segment with a question. The candidate will have two minutes to respond, and then an opportunity to respond to each other. The moderator will use the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Holt has chosen the topics of America's Direction, Achieving Prosperity and Securing America.

