Statewide investments expected to create 835 new jobs

Governor John Kasich and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) approved a statewide investment in five projects Monday that are expected to create more than 800 jobs.

The projects, proposed by JobsOhio and their partners, are expected to result in $46 million in new payroll.

Ohio will pay for the investments through tax credits.

Two of the projects are in the northwest Ohio region.

The state is investing in an expansion to Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. in Bowling Green. The company supplies auto parts around the globe. With the next expansion, the company expects to create 35 new full-time jobs with $1.3 million in new payroll.

New Horizons Baking Company Inc. in Toledo is also getting a tax credit for their expansion project. The company produces baked goods for the grocery and fast food industry. They expect to create 50 full-time jobs, generating $1.8 million in new annual payroll.

The biggest investment is in ExactCare Pharmacy in the Village of Valley View, who expects to create 690 full-time jobs, generating $36.4 million in new payroll.

Sterigenics in Broadview Heights and ElectroCraft Ohio in Green Township are also getting tax credits for expansion projects.

In all, the investments are expected to create 835 new jobs and help retain more than 612 jobs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.