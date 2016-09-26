Myles' Pizza Pub closing after 39 years of service; Trotters Tavern taking ownership of building

After 39 years of service, Myles’ Pizza Pub is closing up shop at its location on Wooster Street in Bowling Green.

Rumors of the popular pizza place closing surfaced on social media back in July, but were quickly shutdown.

Now, after negotiations with the building's new owner, the BG staple will be closing its doors after all.

Owner Chip Myles says he has been slowly working towards retirement for the last few years, which is why he has sold his Wooster Street building.

Trotters Tavern confirmed that they are the new owners of the Pizza Pub building on their Twitter page Tuesday.

Chip says they want to run a bar and restaurant and have asked for the Myles' staff to continue working. But the Myles' brand and recipe will remain in Chip's family.

After rumors of the pizza pub closing this Summer, to the announcement today, Chip says the phone has been ringing off of the hook with orders and words of gratitude from patrons.

"I've been amazed and enthusiastic about it, and overwhelmed at the phone calls I've received. And the people who have said really nice things and said good luck and we're happy for you." said Myles. "I have been really nervous, about closing the doors. It has been a long run, it's been fun and I still enjoy it. It's just that I am getting older."

Myles’ Pizza Pub will stay open through Bowling Green State University’s Alumni Weekend. The restaurant’s last day open will be Sunday, Oct. 2 until they run out of food.

Over the last seven days of service, Myles’ Pizza will feature a limited menu of its classic pizzas and subs. Delivers and online orders will no longer be made.

