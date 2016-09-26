Seneca County drug bust lands Findlay man behind bars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Seneca County drug bust lands Findlay man behind bars

Todd Morell Reisner (Source: Tiffin Police) Todd Morell Reisner (Source: Tiffin Police)
A major drug bust in Seneca County over the weekend lands a Findlay man behind bars. 

It happened Sunday, Sept. 26. The Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested Todd Morell Reisner, 44, for trafficking heroin, with the help of Tiffin police. 

“I am pleased to see the outcome of this evening’s arrest," Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens said. "Arrests like today, allows our law enforcement to send a strong message to the folks who come in to our area to poison our community that it just won’t be tolerated!”

Seneca County officials say the arrest is another step towards ridding the area of heroin.  

