Seneca County drug bust lands Findlay man behind bars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A major drug bust in Seneca County over the weekend lands a Findlay man behind bars.

It happened Sunday, Sept. 26. The Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested Todd Morell Reisner, 44, for trafficking heroin, with the help of Tiffin police.

“I am pleased to see the outcome of this evening’s arrest," Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens said. "Arrests like today, allows our law enforcement to send a strong message to the folks who come in to our area to poison our community that it just won’t be tolerated!”

Seneca County officials say the arrest is another step towards ridding the area of heroin.

