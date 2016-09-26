Crews tear down vacant north Toledo house after second fire

A vacant north Toledo house was demolished Monday, after fire crews responded to the second fire there in one week.

It happened at a house on Bancroft Street and Chestnut around 1 a.m.

Huge flames could be seen coming for the house. Fire officials say there was a fire at the same house just last week.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to neighboring homes. No one was hurt.

The house did have to be torn down as a result of the damage.

The cause of the fire in being investigated.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.