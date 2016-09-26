Crews tear down vacant north Toledo house after second fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews tear down vacant north Toledo house after second fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A vacant north Toledo house was demolished Monday, after fire crews responded to the second fire there in one week. 

It happened at a house on Bancroft Street and Chestnut around 1 a.m. 

Huge flames could be seen coming for the house. Fire officials say there was a fire at the same house just last week. 

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to neighboring homes. No one was hurt.  

The house did have to be torn down as a result of the damage. 

The cause of the fire in being investigated. 

