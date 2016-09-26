Man loading truck dies after large toolbox falls on him

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 48-year-old man has died after a large toolbox fell on him at a business in the Ann Arbor area.

The Ann Arbor News reports Sunday that the man was injured Saturday afternoon at an auto sales shop in Ypsilanti Township and later died.

Washtenaw County sheriff's office spokesman Derrick Jackson says investigators believe the Ypsilanti man was trying to load the toolbox onto his flatbed truck.

Jackson says the death is under investigation, but "at this time it appears to be a tragic accident."

