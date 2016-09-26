Flint water crisis investigator resigns after arrest

The Michigan attorney general's office says a member of its team investigating Flint's crisis with lead-tainted water has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The office of Attorney General Bill Schuette says Ellis Stafford was arrested Saturday night in Wayne County. In a statement, Schuette thanked Stafford "for his efforts" on the Flint water investigation and says he's praying for Ellis and his family.

The Associated Press sent an email to Schuette's office seeking information on whether Stafford had a lawyer who could comment.

Schuette's office say the arrest was made in Canton Township, a Detroit suburb. Police there didn't immediately release information on the case.

Stafford, a Flint native, was deputy chief investigator on the Flint investigation. He's a former Michigan State Police inspector.

