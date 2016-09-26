Protest planned in Ohio over fatal police shooting of teen

A group calling for an independent investigation after an Ohio officer fatally shot a 13-year-old boy while investigating a reported armed robbery is planning a protest in downtown Columbus.

The group says it will hold a demonstration Monday afternoon outside City Hall.

Columbus police say Tyre King was shot Sept. 14 after he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Protest organizers say they don't trust the police to investigate themselves. They also want more money spent on violence prevention programs.

Authorities say the investigation will be presented for a grand jury.

The head of the local police union says the officer who shot the boy did what he had to do in that situation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.