Flames rip through Monclova Twp. home, no one injured

Flames ripped through a Monclova Township home overnight.

It started shortly after 2 a.m. on Harvester Road near Stable Path. Fire officials say everyone inside was able to get out safely. Both neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators say the fire started on the exterior of the home and reached all the way up to the attic. Chief Kevin Bernhard says the family living there smelled the smoke before their smoke detectors even went off. He says they tried to extinguish the flames themselves, but that it was too big.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family of three, because the home was heavily damaged.

Chief Bernhard says he does not believe the fire is suspicious. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.