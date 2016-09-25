Toledo race draws thousands to celebrate survivors and remember those who lost their lives

Runners line up for the start of the race (Source: WTOL)

Survivors at the race could be spotted by their pink shirts (Source: WTOL)

"I'm running for my mom today.”

Alyssa Brimecombe wasn’t alone.

Thousands of runners, walkers and onlookers came to downtown Toledo on Sunday for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to celebrate breast cancer survivors and remember those who lost their lives to the disease.

Alyssa’s mom Laura is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in July.

"I'm really proud of my mom. I think to support all of these women because they're so strong because it's such a difficult journey depending on what stage," said Alyssa.

Laura says getting an annual mammogram and detecting her cancer early on is what saved her life.

It’s something that the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure advocates every year.

But Diana Nowels, a survivor herself, was at the race to honor her friends who lost their battle over the years.

She offered advice to help the families of breast cancer victims know that they are not alone.

"If you ever see a family walking with a picture of a person who has passed away talk to them,” said Diana.

She says her support group and coming to this race is what helps her get through it.

As for Alyssa, she had advice of her own.

"So always love on your family, just love on your family,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa's mom is one of the thousand women who celebrated their survival at this year’s race.

