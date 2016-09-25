Multiple departments respond to fire at factory in Gypsum - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple departments respond to fire at factory in Gypsum

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Six fire departments responded to a fire at the United States Gypsum Company in Ottawa County over the weekend.

We're told it started late Sunday afternoon and burned until 8 a.m. Monday.

According to firefighters on the scene, bales of recycled paper that were being used to manufacture drywall caught fire.

The plant only shutdown for a short period of time, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

