Fundraiser held for south Toledo homicide victim

A fundraiser was held over the weekend for the family of a recent homicide victim.

Friends and family of Bobby Gittens gathered at the Recovery Room Bar Saturday night.

Gittens was shot and killed last weekend at the corner of Highland Park and South Avenue.

On Saturday, a spaghetti diner and silent auction were held in is honor.

"I want him to be remembered for his great smile and loving heart. He was a good kid, good to family and friends. Had a lot of friends," said Gittens' friend Lisa Flemmings.

All the donations gave will go to pay for Gittens' funeral.

No arrests have been made in his homicide.

