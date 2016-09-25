The annual Bowl-A-Thon, aimed at striking out hunger, was held Saturday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

This year's fundraiser benefited the Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor in central Toledo.

The kitchen has been feeding people in need of a meal since 1969. Every weekday, nutritious lunches are served to 200 people.

But the kitchen is seeing a new type of client coming in - heroin and opiate users.

"I think something that has happened in our community has to do with drugs. Accelerating the need for reaching out for younger folks and looking out for people in general," said Harvey Savage, Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor.

Volunteers raised $8,000 at Saturday's event.

