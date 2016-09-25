Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Sept. 25, 2016

Jerry sits down with Chief Investment Strategist for Fifth Third Bank Jeff Korzenik (Source: WTOL)

Emilie Voss joins Jerry to talk about the presidential campaigning in Toledo (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge, it's all about the upcoming election!

Locally, the race for Lucas County commissioner is heating up with former Mayor Mike Bell challenging current Commissioner Pete Gerken. Jerry Anderson sits down with Gerken to find out why he should remain commissioner.

Then, Emilie Voss joins Jerry to talk about the presidential campaigning going on here in Toledo - Donald Trump's visit Wednesday and Chelsea Clinton's speech about her mother Thursday.

And later, Chief Investment Strategist for Fifth Third Bank Jeff Korzenik talks to Jerry about the economy this election.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.