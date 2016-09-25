Boil advisory lifted in Waterville; Residents can resume normal water use

A boil water advisory has been lifted for all Waterville customers after repairs were made to a supply line. Residents can now resume normal water use.

According to a message from the city of Waterville, two consecutive test samples taken 24 hours apart passed a bacteria test, making it possible to cancel the advisory.

The city of Toledo assisted Lucas County in the repair of the water valve at the SE corner of Waterville-Monclova Road and Dutch Road. The valve is on the distribution line that supplies the city of Waterville.

WTOL caught up with some local businesses and the Waterville Primary School to see how they handled the advisory.

Employees at the Chowder ‘N Moor in Waterville said they had little to no effect. The manager said the advisory didn't stop them from staying open.

“We're going to have to change the dinnerware and use disposal plates, napkins, cups and silverware. And we'll also be using soda from two liters. And ice out the back that we already purchased,” said Jessica Wise.

Officials at the Waterville Primary School said they were ready too.

According to the district, on Thursday and Friday students were provided with bottled water to wash hands and drink. Food staff followed the same guidelines.

By Monday morning, the boil advisory has lifted.

