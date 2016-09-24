Semi rollover on I-75 at I-280 interchange - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi rollover on I-75 at I-280 interchange


TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were on the scene of a semi rollover Saturday evening.

It happened on northbound I-75 at the I-280 interchange.

Police confirmed two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s still unclear what caused the rollover. 

