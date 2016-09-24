Perrysburg celebrates 14th annual Indian Pow Wow

Sounds of pounding drums could be heard echoing through the woods of Wood County Saturday. It was all a part of the 14th annual Perrysburg Pow Wow.

The Woodlands Indian Celebration was held at Buttonwood Park over the weekend, along the banks of the Maumee River.

Members of 25 tribes from around the country were there.

At the center of the pow wow was a dance circle, as folks came out to honor their heritage.

“A dance for us is like a prayer. It’s a time to come together with our friends here and all of our friends who have gone before us, including our ancestors,” said dancer Stephen Rodgers.

The Woodlands culture is unique to our area. When you think of Indians, thoughts of the Great Plains and teepees come to mind.

“The Woodlands Indians, we lived in different structures, had different dances, different songs and music. People come out they’ll get to see the type of natives that were right here in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan," said Jamie Oxendine of the Black Swamp Intertribal Foundation.

A Woodlands village was hustling, bustling with smoke hovering over big houses, and plenty of children laughing and playing.

“Pretty much as the name says- Woodlands, a lot of what was used came from the forests around here. The main resource. Even today we’re making string out of bark” said historian Jessica Diener-Eaton.

This is also a trip back in time where folks learn how Woodlands Indians are taught the importance of respecting all living things.

“I think we all need to be aware of everything around us and have love and honor for it," said Sara Stephens.

The pow wow runs through Sunday.

