Cast of 'West Wing' campaigns for Clinton in Toledo

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hasn’t brought her campaign to Toledo yet, but a group of Hollywood actors came to town to lend their support Saturday.

Former cast members of the hit political show ‘West Wing’ reunited this weekend to campaign for Clinton across the Buckeye state.

The actors took their message to Clinton campaign office on North Reynolds Road in Toledo. Not only did they explain why they support Clinton, but they also encouraged people to register to vote.

Allison Janney, a Dayton native who played Press Secretary C.J. Clegg, says she’s worried about what would happen if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is elected.

“I have never felt that our country is on the tipping point of either going in a wonderful direction or a terrifying ride. I don’t even want to think. We must get Hillary elected,” said Janney.

