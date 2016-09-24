More than 3,000 race for the cure in Findlay

More than 3,000 people participated in the 4th annual Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure event in Findlay Saturday. An instrumental portion of the event was the survivor tent that was adorned in pink, the official color for breast cancer.

The breast cancer themed tent included things like pink bagels, “mamogrammy” cupcakes, “bra pong”, free massages and pink giveaways for all survivors.

Sandy Franks, Co-chair of the race, played a huge role in creating a fun survivor tent experience. She is celebrating five years of being cancer free.

“I'm delighted to be five years cancer free and I'm also excited to be a part of this race because it's a way for me to help others understand the need to raise money so we can fund research and that we can help others in the community,” said Franks.

Mary Westphal, executive director of the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure, says people are considered survivors at the moment of diagnosis.

There were about 200 survivors at the race, with the rest of the participants being family and friends of those who have been affected by the disease.

The winner of the race in the women’s category was Abby Trombley, who completed the race in just under 21 minutes.

The winner of the entire race and in the men’s category was Aaron Cingle, who finished the race in under 18 minutes.

To view all of the participants finish times, click here.

Race for the cure continues Sunday in Toledo and there is still time to register. Click here to sign up.

