Athlete of the Week breaks leg during Friday night game

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Some sad news for our Athlete of the Week, Springfield running back Bryant Koback has a broken leg! 

It happened during Friday night's game against Southview. Koback was taken off the field in an ambulance. 

Koback has since been transferred to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he will undergo surgery on his leg Saturday. 

The senior is a University of Kentucky commit. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest in his recovery and what this means going forward. 

