Athlete of the Week breaks leg during Friday night game

Some sad news for our Athlete of the Week, Springfield running back Bryant Koback has a broken leg!

It happened during Friday night's game against Southview. Koback was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Bryant Koback of Springfield was just taken off in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uXnrtOTjEZ — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 23, 2016

Koback has since been transferred to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he will undergo surgery on his leg Saturday.

The senior is a University of Kentucky commit.

