Boy, 3, dies after being found in western Michigan pond

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - A 3-year-old boy has died after an apparent drowning in a western Michigan pond.

Police in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids, found the boy Friday night in a park pond after he was reported missing from a home in the area.

Officers first searched the house and then the surrounding area. Despite resuscitation attempts, the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The case is under investigation.

