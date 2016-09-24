Funeral to be held for Ohio boy, 13, fatally shot by police

A 13-year-old Ohio boy fatally shot by a Columbus police officer investigating a report of an armed robbery will be laid to rest this weekend.

Attorneys for the family of Tyre King say funeral and visitation services will be held Saturday morning at a Columbus church.

Police say Officer Bryan Mason shot Tyre on Sept. 14 after the boy ran from investigators and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Evidence in the shooting investigation will automatically be presented to a grand jury to determine if the officer's actions were justified or charges are warranted.

Tyre's family has called for an independent investigation.

The family's attorneys say the eighth-grader played football and other sports, and he was in a young scholars program.

