University of Dayton investigating racial slur on dorm door

The University of Dayton says it's investigating after a racial slur was written across the dorm room door of two black students earlier this week.

Dayton President Eric Spina says what happened won't be tolerated and called it an offense to the entire university.

Spina addressed the slur in a letter sent to faculty, staff and students.

He says those who are responsible will be held accountable.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.