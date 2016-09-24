1 in 7 Ohio voters won't receive invitation to vote absentee

One in seven registered voters in Ohio won't receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail for the upcoming election cycle.

Republican Ohio Secretary of State John Husted has decided not to send absentee ballot applications to more than 1 million registered voters who didn't vote in the 2012 or 2014 federal elections or who are thought to have moved.

But an investigation by the Akron Beacon Journal finds some of these voters have voted as recently as March and haven't moved.

The early voting period also has been reduced to four weeks.

Democrats say the process of sending out ballot requests and trimming early voting is an attack on the rights of constituents. But Republicans say early voting is still more robust in Ohio than other states.

