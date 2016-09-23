Big Board Friday- Week 5 Finals

Week 5 Final Scores
Chavez 30
Lenawee Christian 40
Start 14
Cleveland Heights 44
Adrian 18
Ypsilanti 6
Bedford 41
Skyline 7
Ayersville 68
Antwerp 13
Wauseon 7
Archbold 0
McComb 14
Arlington 44
Columbia Central 39
Blissfield 0
Summerfield 41
Britton Deerfield 0
Gibsonburg 6
Calvert 38
Tecumseh 0
Chelsea 33
Morenci 20
Clinton 17
Bellevue 48
Columbian 14
North Baltimore 21
Cory-Rawson 14
Cardinal Stritch 50
Danbury 30
Patrick Henry 42
Delta 6
Otsego 3
Eastwood 28
Hicksville 27
Edgerton 24
Rossford 53
Elmwood 14
Clay 20
Findlay 45
Lima Senior 33
Fremont Ross 14
Monroe- St. Mary 0
Grosse Ile 28
Edon 30
Hilltop 14
Tinora 38
Holgate 7
Erie-Mason 7
Hudson 67
Dundee 13
Ida 47
Fostoria 34
Lake 21
Woodward 38
Lakota 22
Evergreen 0
Liberty-Center 44
Waite 30
Margaretta 20
Bowsher 7
Massillon Washington 75
Anthony Wayne 24
Maumee 14
A.A. Pioneer 13
Monroe 16
Northview 3
Napoleon 21
Ottawa Hills 14
Northwood 21
Huron 30
Oak Harbor 20
Hillsdale 21
Onsted 18
Leipsic 21
Pandora-Gilboa 17
Clyde 23
Perkins 0
Bowling Green 30
Perrysburg 14
Colon 0
Pittsford 42
Liberty-Benton 24
Riverdale 32
Lima Central Catholic 43
Rogers 0
Adrian-Madison 18
Sand Creek 26
Springfield 57
Southview 8
St. Francis de Sales 14
St. John’s Jesuit 44
Bryan 0
Swanton 35
Montpelier 44
Toledo Christian 7
Hopewell-Looudon 40
Van Buren 42
Arcadia 26
Vanlue 30
Edison 54
Vermilion 13
Fairview 40
Wayne Trace 12
Central Catholic 49
Whitmer 28
Whiteford 43
Whitmore Lake 0
Port Clinton 35
Willard 0
Genoa 48
Woodmore 14
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.