Big Board Friday- Week 5 Finals

Week 5 Final Scores

Chavez 30
Lenawee Christian 40

Start 14
Cleveland Heights 44

Adrian 18
Ypsilanti 6

Bedford 41
Skyline 7

Ayersville 68
Antwerp 13

Wauseon 7
Archbold 0

McComb 14
Arlington 44

Columbia Central 39
Blissfield 0

Summerfield 41
Britton Deerfield 0

Gibsonburg 6
Calvert 38

Tecumseh 0
Chelsea 33

Morenci 20
Clinton 17

Bellevue 48
Columbian 14

North Baltimore 21
Cory-Rawson 14

Cardinal Stritch 50
Danbury 30

Patrick Henry 42
Delta 6

Otsego 3
Eastwood 28

Hicksville 27
Edgerton 24

Rossford 53
Elmwood 14

Clay 20
Findlay 45

Lima Senior 33
Fremont Ross 14

Monroe- St. Mary 0
Grosse Ile 28

Edon 30
Hilltop 14

Tinora 38
Holgate 7

Erie-Mason 7
Hudson 67

Dundee 13
Ida 47

Fostoria 34
Lake 21

Woodward 38
Lakota 22

Evergreen 0
Liberty-Center 44

Waite 30
Margaretta 20

Bowsher 7
Massillon Washington 75

Anthony Wayne 24
Maumee 14

A.A. Pioneer 13
Monroe 16

Northview 3
Napoleon 21

Ottawa Hills 14
Northwood 21

Huron 30
Oak Harbor 20

Hillsdale 21
Onsted 18

Leipsic 21
Pandora-Gilboa 17

Clyde 23
Perkins 0

Bowling Green 30
Perrysburg 14

Colon 0
Pittsford 42

Liberty-Benton 24
Riverdale 32

Lima Central Catholic 43
Rogers 0

Adrian-Madison 18
Sand Creek 26

Springfield 57
Southview 8

St. Francis de Sales 14
St. John’s Jesuit 44

Bryan 0
Swanton 35

Montpelier 44
Toledo Christian 7

Hopewell-Looudon 40
Van Buren 42

Arcadia 26
Vanlue 30

Edison 54
Vermilion 13

Fairview 40
Wayne Trace 12

Central Catholic 49
Whitmer 28

Whiteford 43
Whitmore Lake 0

Port Clinton 35
Willard 0

Genoa 48
Woodmore 14
 

