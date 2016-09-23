Organizers working to raise money for new Polish cultural center

Fundraising for a Polish Culture Center in Toledo kicked off on Friday.



The goal is to raise one to three million dollars over the next three to five years.

No location has been chosen yet, but organizers say it needs to be near major transportation hubs and on land large enough to hold an annual Polish Festival.

It's hoped the center will not only share but boost the local Polish heritage.

"Then we think it's really going to be a mini-museum for folks to come and look at the history, church and school groups come by,of the history of the Poles and how they migrated to Toledo,” said Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski.

