6th annual Carly's Party for the Cure held to raise money for Progeria research

Carly Kudzia helps with the raffle tickets at the 6th annual Carly's Party for the Cure (Source: WTOL)

The sixth annual Carly's Party for the Cure was held at the Pinnacle in Maumee Friday night. It's a party put on for a good cause - raising money for Progeria research.

The name behind the event, 6-year-old Carly Kudzia, has the rare genetic disorder, which accelerates the aging process. She's only one of 18 known cases in the United States and 130 globally.

Progeria not only affects the outside of the body, but also the health of those living with it.

“She’s got stiffness, you know, in her joints and her legs get tired, and things like that happen. But by in large her energy level is still higher. She's doing great,” said Carly’s mom Heather.

Everyone at the event came to support Carly. Over $50,000 in items were donated. There were silent auctions, 50/50 raffles and raffle baskets. Although there will never be a cure for the genetic disorder, money raised will go toward research for the necessary treatment.

“We’ve made tremendous strides in the last four years since we discovered the gene for Progeria, probably faster than any other research in the world,” said Dr. R.W. Mills, M.D.

As for Carly, her mom says she's doing just fine. Progeria doesn't affect her brain, organs or lungs, just her bones and cardiovascular system.

“She’s good. She just started first grade, so she's loving it, she's having a grand time and making lots of friends and doing well in school,” said Heather.

Donations for Progeria research can also be sent to carlycares.org and teamcarlyq.com.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.