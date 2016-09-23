UT acts as leader in fight against human trafficking

With I-75 and I-80 coming together here, the Toledo area is right in the middle of the human trafficking crisis.

But it's not being taken lightly.

The University of Toledo held the second day of its International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference on Friday.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio was the main speaker at the event at UT’s Student Union.

As the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Brown promised to use the committee to fight human trafficking and forced labor.

He says the University of Toledo has been a leader in the fight against trafficking.

“They have done this program, this conference, for I think 12 or 13 years now so they're really ahead of everybody else and it has made an impact on this community,” said Senator Brown.



The conference drew police, educators, and nurses from across the world.

Survivors also shared their experiences.

The university says thousands of children around the world are forced into the sex trade every year.

They are hoping to end that with education and advocacy.

