Oregon Police and Fire get hands-on drone training

We've covered the months of debate and discussion over which drone the city of Oregon wants to get.

Now they've made a decision: the Matrice 100, a high-end model.

But before officers put it in the air, they'll get some training on some slightly less expansive versions.

On Friday, Oregon Police and Fire had their second of three training sessions as they get used to controlling and maneuvering their new eyes in the sky.

"There are so many uses for them and I think it's just going to keep growing the more we get a chance to actually get them out there and see what we can get them out there for. The list is just going to keep growing as to what we can do with them," said Jason Druckenmiller, with the Oregon Police Department.

The Matrice 600 will be on display this weekend as it takes aerial shots of the Race for the Cure.

