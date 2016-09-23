International park to play host to Frogtown Regatta this weekend

The river was pretty clear Friday afternoon, but that will change Saturday morning when people from all over crowd in for the Frogtown Regatta.

“We are expecting 1,200 participants, between 3,000 and 5,000 spectators from all different states, including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania,” said Amy Massamore, Frogtown Regatta chairwoman.

“It’s all ages, but mainly it’s going to be junior rowers, so high school will make up the bulk of the entry's. But, we’re also going to have some colleges and adult rowers at the Frogtown Regatta,” said Matthew Connolly, Executive Director.

The boats will hit the water at 8 a.m. Saturday. The weather is expected to be beautiful.

"The start line for the race will be about three miles downriver and the finish line will be right at the Highlevel Bridge, so if you want to watch the race, come down to the docks and you’ll have a good view,” said Connolly.

