TPS students wear pink in support of Race for the Cure

Students throughout Toledo joined in on the Race for the Cure spirit. They wore pink to school Friday and took donations for this weekend's Race for the Cure Races.

Toledo Public Schools declared Sept. 23 "Pink Day" and schools across the district were told to wear pink. The students were also taught the greater message behind the color pink.

At Arlington Elementary School, students were learning they are a part of a bigger cause.

"It's about teaching kids that we live in a big world and that it's more than just us," said Melisa Viers, Arlington Elementary School Principal. "The choices we make and what we do can affect many people in a positive way.n Monthly we choose a different non-profit organization each month to support. We support it by having a dress down day. We take donations. But it's just a way for us to sort of encourage kids to think about other people."

Students at the schools knew why the color pink means so much this weekend.

"There is a personal connection and because breast cancer is so prevalent many of the students do have grannies or people in the family, maybe their aunt, who has been affected by breast cancer so it is certainly something they are all familiar with," said Viers.

It was clear that the students got the bigger message of why it's important for a community to come together for a greater cause.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.