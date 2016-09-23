Toledo fire department urge drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles

Emergency responders have a big job to do, getting to their destinations safely so they can help the people they need, but distracted drivers sharing the road with them can make it more difficult.

Lieutenant Matt Viertlbeck of the Toledo Fire Department says, sometimes drivers don't even realize an emergency vehicle is right behind them because of distractions.

"If you don't know what to do and you just stop where you are and put your hazards on and just stay there until we pass by, don't make any sudden movements, any sudden accelerations," said Matt Viertlbeck.

Viertlbeck was involved in an accident of his own while on a run in a fire engine. His rig was passing through an intersection following another when they were struck by a motorist.

"The vehicle did not see us coming, and they pulled back out into traffic and pulled right into the side of our engine and we hit a tree and a telephone pole. And I was basically in the hospital for a couple days along with a couple of my crew mates," said Viertlbeck.

He says it is imperative that drivers pay attention, so they do not add to the amount of emergency situations. First responders need to be able to reach their destination in the fastest and safest way possible.



