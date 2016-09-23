BGSU buys properties to expand growing forensic science program

Bowling Green State University is expanding. The university just bought a couple of properties for one of their growing programs and to expand the Wooster Street corridor.

Two of the houses are on Troup Street and will be used to simulate crime scenes as part of the university's forensic science program, which was launched a few years ago.

"They'll be a great tool for our students and our faculty. And this is all just part of some things we try to do to improve the neighborhood around the university," said BGSU Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dave Kielmeyer.

The university paid $280,000 for the former rental properties that are located adjacent to campus. It's not clear how soon they'll be up and running, but Kielmeyer says the hope is next semester.

In the meantime, BGSU is also in the process of acquiring other properties on East Wooster Street, which is also across the street from campus.

"There's no definitive plans there yet, but these are properties we think would be important and helpful and potential mixed use development in partnership with the city," said Kielmeyer.

These commercial properties come in at $350,000 and will likely be a part of a plan between the university and city of Bowling Green to update the Wooster Street corridor.

"It's been something that we've been concerned about and the city's been concerned about and that we're working closely together to address, again to try and improve that overall visitor experience for our students, residents, and area businesses," said Kielmeyer.



