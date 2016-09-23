Store owner, good Samaritans help catch shoplifter in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green store owner is thanking a couple of good Samaritans that helped her stop a shoplifter.

Amy Craft-Ahrens is the owner of the store. She says on Tuesday a man came in and went straight for the Vera Bradley bags.

That's when he grabbed A $108 back pack, and took off through the back door.

Craft- Ahrens was on the phone at the time, but noticed what was happening, and immediately chased after him into the ally yelling.

She says she tried to keep up with him, but the man went into traffic.

A few people, including the city prosecutor who was driving at the time, realized what was going on and helped to take the man down.

Craft- Ahrens says their help is a true testament to what kind of town Bowling Green is.

"It's such a great community and for people to just jump in and see that I wasn't going to be able to catch him in my dress and flip flops. So for them to jump in and take him down was great," said Craft- Ahrens.

The man was later identified as Randy Arent of Bowling Green. He was arrested for the crime and faces misdemeanor charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.