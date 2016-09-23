Don't Waste Your Money: How much is that storage unit really costing you?

Millions of Americans have so much stuff, that they now need to rent a self storage unit. But have you ever stepped back and added up what you're paying to hold onto all those old possessions, that you will probably never use again?

So Popular it is in TV Shows

Self storage is a billion dollar business, a trend so popular it's become the subject of reality shows like Storage Wars, and has even been made fun of on hit sitcoms.

Many people think storage will save money in the future, so you won't have to repurchase a dining room set, or clothing for the next child or grand kid. But that's a costly gamble, with the average 10 by 15 foot unit $120 a month. That's $1,400 a year, not including taxes or extra insurance.

Consumer Reports Magazine says if you invested that money at five percent a year, it could be worth almost $10,000 in six or seven years.

Maybe suggest holding a yard sale for the big stuff, stick with small valuables in a closet at home, and throw out the rest.

Other Advice

If you're storing goods you will need in a future home, or for a child's college dorm room, then it makes sense to hold onto it.

Otherwise, cut back and declutter so you don't waste your money.



