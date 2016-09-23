Driver of fiery wrong-way crash on I-75 identified

The man who died in a fiery wrong-way crash on southbound I-75 in Toledo Tuesday has been identified.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the SUV that crashed into a three semis head-on as Joseph Schaefer, 63, of Toledo.

Schaefer would have turned 64 on Sept. 29.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says Toledo police now believe Schaefer entered SB I-75 from Detroit Avenue. ODOT searched video from cameras and could not spot Schaefer's vehicle south of Detroit.

Lt. Heffernan says family members have told police Schaefer may have been visiting a friend in the area of I-75 and Detroit Ave. that night.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.